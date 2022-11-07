The Digital Blocks DB-eSPI-SPI-S-AMBA is a Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) Controller Verilog IP Core supporting the addition of Enhanced SPI (eSPI) bus transfers to the standard SPI Slave Controller. The DB-eSPI-SPI-S contains an AMBA AXI, AHB, or APB Bus Interface for interfacing a microprocessor to external eSPI or SPI Master devices.

The DB-eSPI-SPI-S contains both eSPI and SPI Slave functions. Programming the DB-eSPI-SPI-S lets it communicate with external eSPI or SPI Masters. The eSPI Slave Controller is a smaller VLSI footprint than the DB-eSPI-SPI-MS version, which supports both Master and Slave functions.

