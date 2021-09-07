TCAM can search for data that matches the input in one cycle from all the information stored in the memory.If there are multiple matching data, it is possible to find all of them.By adding a priority encoder (RTL), it is possible to select one from multiple matching data.



Renesas have long trading record with major networking company to provide TCAM. And we have started to provide compact range embedded TCAM IP for ASIC customer from 2016. Our eTCAM is consisted with hard IP compiler and soft priority encoder. We provides a custom BIST RTL with test algorithms developed based on our extensive experience in mass production of eTCAM devices. For 7nm geometry, new pre-search function is implemented to realize further power saving.