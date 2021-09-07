Multiple Pixel Processing Camera Image Signal Processing Core
eTCAM (Embedded Ternary Content Addressable Memory IP
Renesas have long trading record with major networking company to provide TCAM. And we have started to provide compact range embedded TCAM IP for ASIC customer from 2016. Our eTCAM is consisted with hard IP compiler and soft priority encoder. We provides a custom BIST RTL with test algorithms developed based on our extensive experience in mass production of eTCAM devices. For 7nm geometry, new pre-search function is implemented to realize further power saving.
Block Diagram of the eTCAM (Embedded Ternary Content Addressable Memory IP
TCAM IP
- Low Power TCAM depth 1K and width upto 280
- IGMTLSV02A, TSMC CLN16FFC GUC High Speed TCAM Compiler (gm16ffctcamhs)
- IGMTLSV04A, TSMC CLN12FFC TCAM Compiler with LVT/ULVT periphery
- IGMTLSY01A, TSMC CLN5FFP High Speed TCAM Compiler
- IGMTLSX04A, TSMC CLN7FF High speed low power/voltage presearch and pipeline TCAM memory
- UMC 40nm LP process standard synchronous high density TCAM memory compiler.