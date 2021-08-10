Comcores Ethernet MAC 40G/100G provides a complete IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Layer 2 solution. The MAC IP core performs the Link function of the 40G/100G Ethernet Standard and is a low latency cut-through implementation reaching best in market results while still keeping size at a minimum.



The core is highly configurable and easy interfacing with Comcores IEEE 1588 and 40G/100G PCS solution. The Ethernet MAC Core, on the Client side, implements a 256-bit AXI-S Client interface while having a standard 256-bit CGMII interface on the PHY side.