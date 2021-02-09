Comcores 10G/25G Ethernet MAC and PCS is a silicon agnostic implementation of the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Layer 2 and PCS layer. The IP core performs the Link function of the 10G/25G Ethernet Standard and is a low latency cut-through or store-and-forward implementation reaching best in market results while still keeping size at a minimum. The core is richly featured, fully configurable and supports IEEE1588.

