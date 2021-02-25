Ethernet PCS 10G/25G
The IP-core has been optimized for size and offers an XGMII interface on one side and a 64-bit interface on the PMA-side.
Block Diagram of the Ethernet PCS 10G/25G IP Core
Ethernet IP
- Ethernet Switch / Router - Efficient and Massively Customizable
- Gigabit Ethernet 802.3 MAC - Media Access Controller
- TCP/IP - 10 &25Gbit Ethernet TCP server/client
- Multi-channel, multi-speed Ethernet universal media access control (MAC) and physical coding sublayer IP (UMAC)
- Gigabit Ethernet PHY (Modification Right)
- 10 & 25Gbit/s Ethernet UDP/IP Hardware Stack for FPGAs