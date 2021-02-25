Comcores 10G/25G PCS IP core is a silicon agnostic implementation of the PCS layer described in the Ethernet standard IEEE 802.3-2015 and compliant with Clause 49 of IEEE 802.3ae specification. The IP-core is part of a family of IP-cores that are tightly integrated.



The IP-core has been optimized for size and offers an XGMII interface on one side and a 64-bit interface on the PMA-side.