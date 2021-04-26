Comcores Ethernet Subsystem is a silicon-agnostic, easy-to-use integration of 10G/25G Ethernet MAC and PCS for Time-Aware Applications. The Subsystem comes in different variations and can be delivered integrated with Time-Stamping Unit, IEEE 1588 PTP Software Stack, and DMA Controller.



Comcores Ethernet Subsystem is a richly featured, fully configurable solution delivering best in market performance while still keeping size at a minimum. The Subsystem is ready for 5G applications and is thoroughly tested and verified, thus will reduce risk and save development time.