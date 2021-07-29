Comcores TSN MAC 40G/100G provides a complete IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Layer 2 solution with support for key TSN features including 802.1Qbu Preemption and 802.3br Interspersing Express Traffic. This enables the use of the MAC in high speed time-critical applications. The MAC-core performs the Link function of the 40G/100G Ethernet Standard and is a low latency cut-through implementation reaching best in market results while still keeping size at a minimum. The core is fully configurable and interfaces easily to standard 40G/100G PCS due to it CGMII interface. Features like IEEE1588 solution, VLAN and DMA integration can optionally be included. The Ethernet MAC Core, on the Client side, implements a 128-bit AXI-S interface for Express and Preemptable traffic respectively while having a standard 256-bit CGMII interface on the PHY side.