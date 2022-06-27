ETR101290 IP core
• ETR101290 is CPU programmable
• It includes all the processing stages to analyze PSI/SI tables and ETR101290 errors
• Each subpart of any priority item can be analyzed or not
• An output event signal can inform a CPU of a new incoming error
• Configurable output UART can log selected detected errors
