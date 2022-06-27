The ETR101290 IP core allows to check MPEG TS stream conformity to ETSI TR 101 290 V1.4.1 (2020-06)



• ETR101290 is CPU programmable

• It includes all the processing stages to analyze PSI/SI tables and ETR101290 errors

• Each subpart of any priority item can be analyzed or not

• An output event signal can inform a CPU of a new incoming error

• Configurable output UART can log selected detected errors