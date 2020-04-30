Everything needed to deploy a Western Digital EH1 superscalar RISC-V core
The Western Digital SweRV Core™ EH1 is a 2-way superscalar core with a 9-stage pipeline.
The core includes two identical ALUs, a divider and a pipelined multiplier. It is a high-performance embedded core rated at 4.9 CM/MHz.
The SweRV Support Package for EH1 is available in both basic free and Pro versions.
The Free version consists of open source deliverables and infrastructure for using open source EDA tools and an SDK. Users can access a forum for support
The Pro version combine open source and commercial deliverables. It provides flows, examples and models for using commercial EDA tools. Codasip provides professional support for this version.
Features
- SwerRV EH1 Core
- 32-bit RVIMC core
- Dual issue
- 9-stage pipeline
- 3 stall points
- Instruction cache
- 4.9 CoreMarks/MHz
- 0.11mm2 in TSMC 28 nm
- SweRV Support Package for EH1 Core
- Free and Pro versions
- Support for open and commercial EDA tools
- Emulation using Digilent FPGA board
- Examples of bare metal and FreeRTOS
- Software
Benefits
- The SSP provides a low risk way of deploying the SweRV EH1 core with either open source or commercial EDA tools.
- Pre-defined EDA flows with differences between specific EDA tools abstracted from the user.
- The package is complete supporting embedded software development, emulation, implementation and comprehensive debug.
- The offering is flexible depending on the complexity of the EDA flows required.
Deliverables
- SweRV Support Package Free Version
- Western Digital EH1 open RTL
- SweRVOlf SoC example open RTL
- IP-specific flows for open EDA tools
- Western Digital Whisper ISS
- RISC-V GNU toolchain
- Eclipse IDE
- Open OCD debugging tool
- Software examples for SweRVOlf
- Codasip infrastructure for EDA & IP
- User forum
- SweRV Support Package Pro Version contains additionally
- Flows for commercial simulators
- Flows for commercial synthesis tools
- Flows for commercial static code analysis
- Flows for equivalence checking
- Professional support from Codasip
Applications
- High performance 32-bit embedded applications such as storage and networking
Block Diagram of the Everything needed to deploy a Western Digital EH1 superscalar RISC-V core
