The SweRV EH1 Support package (SSP) contains everything needed to deploy a Western Digital SweRV™ EH1 core in an integrated circuit providing support for both EDA tool flows and embedded software development. SSP saves the considerable effort that would be needed to set up EDA flows for the EH1 core from scratch.

The Western Digital SweRV Core™ EH1 is a 2-way superscalar core with a 9-stage pipeline.

The core includes two identical ALUs, a divider and a pipelined multiplier. It is a high-performance embedded core rated at 4.9 CM/MHz.

The SweRV Support Package for EH1 is available in both basic free and Pro versions.

The Free version consists of open source deliverables and infrastructure for using open source EDA tools and an SDK. Users can access a forum for support

The Pro version combine open source and commercial deliverables. It provides flows, examples and models for using commercial EDA tools. Codasip provides professional support for this version.



Features

SwerRV EH1 Core

32-bit RVIMC core



Dual issue



9-stage pipeline



3 stall points



Instruction cache



4.9 CoreMarks/MHz



0.11mm2 in TSMC 28 nm

SweRV Support Package for EH1 Core

Free and Pro versions



Support for open and commercial EDA tools



Emulation using Digilent FPGA board



Examples of bare metal and FreeRTOS



Software

Benefits

The SSP provides a low risk way of deploying the SweRV EH1 core with either open source or commercial EDA tools.

Pre-defined EDA flows with differences between specific EDA tools abstracted from the user.

The package is complete supporting embedded software development, emulation, implementation and comprehensive debug.

The offering is flexible depending on the complexity of the EDA flows required.

Deliverables

SweRV Support Package Free Version

Western Digital EH1 open RTL



SweRVOlf SoC example open RTL



IP-specific flows for open EDA tools



Western Digital Whisper ISS



RISC-V GNU toolchain



Eclipse IDE



Open OCD debugging tool



Software examples for SweRVOlf



Codasip infrastructure for EDA & IP



User forum

SweRV Support Package Pro Version contains additionally

Flows for commercial simulators



Flows for commercial synthesis tools



Flows for commercial static code analysis



Flows for equivalence checking



Professional support from Codasip

Applications

High performance 32-bit embedded applications such as storage and networking

Block Diagram of the Everything needed to deploy a Western Digital EH1 superscalar RISC-V core