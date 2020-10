The Mali-G78AE GPU has been designed to address the complex requirements of autonomous use cases, bringing advanced features to fulfill the flexibility, scalability and safety requirements for automotive and industrial markets. Mali-G78AE is developed according to Arm’s rigorous functional safety flows and processes, and is safety capable to ASIL B/SIL 2 diagnostic requirements and ASIL D/SIL 3 for the avoidance of systematic failure.