The Creonic AWGN Channel IP is a noise generator capable of processing up to a maximum of 512 symbols in parallel. The IP was developed with the aim of allowing the performance evaluation of a digital communication system in the presence of Additive White Gaussian Noise. The emphasis is on evaluating systems with low bit error rates. Unlike a software-based AWGN generator, which might take several hours and even days for the stated purpose, a hardware-based AWGN generator requires significantly less time. Run-time is reduced by several orders of magnitude.

Features

Support for up to 512 symbols inparallel at 245 MHz

Support for SNR (ES/N0) in the rangefrom -10 to 41dBwith steps of 0.1dB±~ 0.01dB

Synchronous design with one clock•Noise sequence periodicallygenerated at ~264≈2x1019samples

Based on Box-Muller algorithm

Benefits

Design-time configuration of the number of symbols in parallel, quantization of input and output and precalculation of standard variation, for adjustment of resource utilization.

Low-power and low-complexity design.

AXI4-Stream interface for easy integration.

Available for ASIC and FPGAs (Xilinx, Intel).

Deliverables

VHDL source code or synthesized netlist

HDL simulation models e.g. for Aldec’s Riviera-PRO

VHDL testbench

Bit-accurate Matlab, C or C++ simulation model

Comprehensive documentation

Applications