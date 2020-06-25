TTTech Industrial’s Flex IP Core is a flexible design IP for customized chip or ASIC products. Flex IP Core offers a wide range of configurable features and a verification environment that enables developers to check the coverage and quality of IP. Flex IP Core source code is developed and delivered according to ASIC requirements e.g. memories instantiated on top-level.

Features

Ports

3 to 12 ports; 10/100/1000 Mbit/s

Physical Interfaces

MII, GMII, RMII, RGMII, SGMII,



100BASE-FX, 1000BASE-X



PPS (Pulse-Per-Second) output



Avalon slave interface for management register access

TSN

IEEE 802.1AS Time Synchronization



IEEE 802.1Qbv Scheduled Traffic



IEEE 802.1Qcc SRP Enhancements



IEEE 802.1Qbu Frame Preemption



IEEE 802.1CB Frame Replication and Elimination



IEEE 802.1Qci Filtering and Policing (Available 2020)

AVB

IEEE 802.1AS Time Synchronization for Time-Sensitive Applications (gPTP)



IEEE 802.1Qav Forwarding and Queuing for Time-Sensitive Streams (FQTSS)

HSR

HSR RedBox, HSR End Node and QuadBox support

PRP

PRP RedBox and DANP support

IEEE 802.1Q

Port-based VLANs and VLAN tagging



Prioritization of packets on egress ports



Untagging of VLAN frames on egress ports

Clock Synchronization

IEEE 802.1AS (including multi-time domain support)



IEEE 1588-2008 layer 2 one/two-step end-to-end transparent clock support

Switching Engine

Store and forward architecture providing full cross-sectional bandwidth



128 Kbit frame buffer per port



4096 VLANs



16 MAC address filters per port



Up to 4096 entry MAC address hash-based learning table



Up to 4096 policer per port



8 traffic shapers per port (optional)



Static configuration of MAC addresses



Flow identification-based MAC addresses



Ingress rate-limiting on a per-port basis for unicast, multicast, and broadcast traffic



Embedded Software Linux kernel module



Native Linux interfaces / user space configuration library



Edge PTP in binary format for ARM – for IEEE 1588 / IEEE 802.1AS clock synchronization



MSTP including additions for engineered traffic (802.1Qcc)



Open source support for SNMP and NETCONF

Benefits

Configurable and scalable features for optimal silicon design-in

Delivered according to ASIC development requirements

Provides guaranteed low-latency communication for critical traffic

Includes the latest IEEE 802.1 Ethernet standards

Deliverables