Flexible Deterministic Ethernet IP Core with TSN (Time Sensitive Networking)
Features
- Ports
- 3 to 12 ports; 10/100/1000 Mbit/s
- Physical Interfaces
- MII, GMII, RMII, RGMII, SGMII,
- 100BASE-FX, 1000BASE-X
- PPS (Pulse-Per-Second) output
- Avalon slave interface for management register access
- TSN
- IEEE 802.1AS Time Synchronization
- IEEE 802.1Qbv Scheduled Traffic
- IEEE 802.1Qcc SRP Enhancements
- IEEE 802.1Qbu Frame Preemption
- IEEE 802.1CB Frame Replication and Elimination
- IEEE 802.1Qci Filtering and Policing (Available 2020)
- AVB
- IEEE 802.1AS Time Synchronization for Time-Sensitive Applications (gPTP)
- IEEE 802.1Qav Forwarding and Queuing for Time-Sensitive Streams (FQTSS)
- HSR
- HSR RedBox, HSR End Node and QuadBox support
- PRP
- PRP RedBox and DANP support
- IEEE 802.1Q
- Port-based VLANs and VLAN tagging
- Prioritization of packets on egress ports
- Untagging of VLAN frames on egress ports
- Clock Synchronization
- IEEE 802.1AS (including multi-time domain support)
- IEEE 1588-2008 layer 2 one/two-step end-to-end transparent clock support
- Switching Engine
- Store and forward architecture providing full cross-sectional bandwidth
- 128 Kbit frame buffer per port
- 4096 VLANs
- 16 MAC address filters per port
- Up to 4096 entry MAC address hash-based learning table
- Up to 4096 policer per port
- 8 traffic shapers per port (optional)
- Static configuration of MAC addresses
- Flow identification-based MAC addresses
- Ingress rate-limiting on a per-port basis for unicast, multicast, and broadcast traffic
- Embedded Software Linux kernel module
- Native Linux interfaces / user space configuration library
- Edge PTP in binary format for ARM – for IEEE 1588 / IEEE 802.1AS clock synchronization
- MSTP including additions for engineered traffic (802.1Qcc)
- Open source support for SNMP and NETCONF
Benefits
- Configurable and scalable features for optimal silicon design-in
- Delivered according to ASIC development requirements
- Provides guaranteed low-latency communication for critical traffic
- Includes the latest IEEE 802.1 Ethernet standards
Deliverables
- IP core design files in source code
- Software and device drivers for Linux
- YOCTO based build system
- Integration manual
- Verification environment
- Test report
- Technical documentation
