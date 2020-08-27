iBex_fdiv is a high performance floating point divider. All data paths are designed to ensure the best performance with the least silicon area.





Features

Single cycle floating point divider, IEEE 754 compliant

Over 30MHz on Xilinx FPGA, Intel FPGA and 180nm ASIC

Single clock synchronous design

Can be reconfigured for 300 MHz in pipeline (18 pipeline stages)

3.8K ASIC gates, 2413 Intel FPGA ALMs and 2595 Xilinx LUTs.

Benefits

High performance

Single cycle

Deliverables