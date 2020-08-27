Floating Point Divider
Features
- Single cycle floating point divider, IEEE 754 compliant
- Over 30MHz on Xilinx FPGA, Intel FPGA and 180nm ASIC
- Single clock synchronous design
- Can be reconfigured for 300 MHz in pipeline (18 pipeline stages)
- 3.8K ASIC gates, 2413 Intel FPGA ALMs and 2595 Xilinx LUTs.
Benefits
- High performance
- Single cycle
Deliverables
- Synthesizable verilog source code
- Verilog testbench
