Floating point unit, data cache and bit manipulation extensions
a) A floating point unit
b) A data cache and
c) Bit manipulation extensions.
View Floating point unit, data cache and bit manipulation extensions full description to...
- see the entire Floating point unit, data cache and bit manipulation extensions datasheet
- get in contact with Floating point unit, data cache and bit manipulation extensions Supplier
Block Diagram of the Floating point unit, data cache and bit manipulation extensions
RISC-V IP
- TESIC CC EAL5+ Secure Element IP Core
- Intelligent Sensor and Power Management Design Platform
- Digital and mixed-signal IP and ASIC RISC-V reference design for USB Type-C/PD power adapter/charger
- Low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor
- 64-bit embedded processor, fully compliant with the RISC-V ISA
- High performance Linux capable vector processor