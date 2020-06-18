Designed for high-end performance at best efficiency, Cortex-A78 enables superior immersive experiences, bridging the gap between mobile and laptop performance. Optimized for new form factors and foldables, Cortex-A78 is ready for the next wave of mobile innovation and continues Arm’s industry-leading mobile performance and efficiency with 5G device architecture.
Benefits
- Supports Innovation on New Consumer Devices
- Pushing the boundaries for mobile CPUs toward new and exciting form factors with larger, foldable and multiple screens.
- Delivers Unprecedented Power Efficiency
- With increased flexibility using DynamIQ with multi core configurations and power efficiency improvements, multi-day battery life is now a reality.
- Provides Unrivalled Scalability for Mobile Use Cases
- Scalable across different tiers of mobile devices - from premium smartphones to mainstream laptops.
Applications
- Smartphones
- Intelligent devices in your home
- Large-screen compute
- Embedded
- Automotive