Designed for high-end performance at best efficiency, Cortex-A78 enables superior immersive experiences, bridging the gap between mobile and laptop performance. Optimized for new form factors and foldables, Cortex-A78 is ready for the next wave of mobile innovation and continues Arm’s industry-leading mobile performance and efficiency with 5G device architecture.





Benefits

Supports Innovation on New Consumer Devices

Pushing the boundaries for mobile CPUs toward new and exciting form factors with larger, foldable and multiple screens.

Delivers Unprecedented Power Efficiency

With increased flexibility using DynamIQ with multi core configurations and power efficiency improvements, multi-day battery life is now a reality.

Provides Unrivalled Scalability for Mobile Use Cases

Scalable across different tiers of mobile devices - from premium smartphones to mainstream laptops.

Applications