FPGA Evaluation Platform for Codasip Application Processor RISC-V cores including AXI or AHB interconnect and Peripherals
a) Digilent Nexys A7 for a single A70X core
b) Digilent Nexys Video of a one- or two-core multiprocessor system
c) Digilent Genesys 2 for a four-core multiprocessor system
View FPGA Evaluation Platform for Codasip Application Processor RISC-V cores including AXI or AHB interconnect and Peripherals full description to...
- see the entire FPGA Evaluation Platform for Codasip Application Processor RISC-V cores including AXI or AHB interconnect and Peripherals datasheet
- get in contact with FPGA Evaluation Platform for Codasip Application Processor RISC-V cores including AXI or AHB interconnect and Peripherals Supplier
Block Diagram of the FPGA Evaluation Platform for Codasip Application Processor RISC-V cores including AXI or AHB interconnect and Peripherals
Processor IP
- RT-630 Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
- RT-660 DPA-Resistant Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
- RT-645 Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Automotive ASIL-D-ready
- Deep Learning Processor
- Complete Neural Processor for Edge AI
- Near-threshold voltage and ultra-wide dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (UW-DVFS)