Safe Connect Systems (SCS) IP Cores allow to design full deterministic TSN critical applications with a full range of undisputed assets:

• TSN stack full hardware powerful implementation that reaches undisputed Performances such as Node synchronization accuracy, Switch traversal time, Ultra-Low Latency and Effective Bandwidth allocation.

• This implementation simplifies End User system design and reduces drastically development and recurring costs:

o Very Easy, flexible and reliable Hardware interfacing

o Very easy application integration

o Functionally Extensible with end user HDL application code

o Entirely Customizable: ports, memory, routing table

o Strong level of integration with smart sensors or actuators

• This implementation of the TSN Stack is fully deterministic

o Supports any TSN scheduler

o Provides deterministic best (BCCT) and worst (WCCT) case communication time

o Provides a very short time gap between BCCT and WCCT

o Makes simple the demonstration of qualification for safety critical applications

• Considering its very small Footprint so that the IP Core can be onboarded on a large range of chips.

• Several internal powerful mechanisms for maximum security against intrusion.

• A set of additional value-added services over TSN that are simply accessible for the end user in order to reduce drastically the development of critical applications. These services reduce also drastically the recurring cost by minimizing the additional hardware required to monitor the critical system.

Features

TSN Features

Time Synchronization



IEEE 802.1AS & 802.1AS-Rev Time GPTP Synchronization.





16 ns Jitter for 1Gbps Link and 250 MHz internal frequency.





Grandmaster capability



Traffic Shaping



IEEE 802.1Qav / Credit Based Shaping (CBS)





IEEE 802.1Qav / Time-Aware Shaper (TAS)





IEEE 802.1Qch /Cyclic Queuing and Forwarding (CQF)





IEEE 802.1Qcr Asynchronous Traffic Shaping (ATS)





IEEE 802.1Qbv enhancement for Scheduled Traffic (EST)



Reliability



IEEE 802.1Qci Per-Stream Filtering and Policing (PSFP)





IEEE 802.1Qbv Isochronous Traffic type Mapping (ITM)





IEEE 802.1Q Fowarding and Queuing Enhancements for time Sensitive Stream (FQTSS)





IEEE 802.1Q Priority based Flux Control (PFC)





IEEE 802.1Q Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS)

Switch Features

Ports



Scalable from 1 to 24 ports



Speed



100/1000 Mbit/s; 10G Available 2020



Physical Interfaces



RGMII, SGMII, XGMII (on demand)



Target Devices



Arria10, Cyclone 10, Cyclone V, others on demand



Advised development Boards



Cyclone V SoC Multi-Port Ethernet Aggregator Board – NetLeap (4 ports)





Intel Cyclone 10 GX FPGA Development Kit (4 ports)





Arria 10 FPGA FMC Attila Instant-Development Kit for 4 ports; SCS extension for additional ports is available on demand



Net Bandwidth allocation



up to 75%



Synchronization accuracy



Synchronization accuracy < 20 ns (1 Gbps link)



Switch traversal time



<2 μs for 24 ports switch for typical frames



Footprint



Minimal footprint per Communication Port: ALM < 5000; registers < 8000, Memory < 65 kbytes



Low power (FPGA & ASIC)



Range of 1 Watt for one 4 ports end system node on FPGA



Available topologies



Tree, point to point, ring, daisy chain





Combination of above



Verification



The TSN-SW has been rigorously verified, hardware-validated, and tested in real-life environments.



Safety certifiable hardware



Up to Dal A/ASIL-D/SIL4



Configuration



Switch configuration tool and user guide



Added Value services



Health Monitoring





Hardware based native seamless Redundancy





Security based services





Hardware Virtualization services (no external CPU required for network monitoring)



TSN Applications



up to the most demanding applications including full determinism, very accurate synchronization, very short cycle time such (< 50 μs) such as motor control, medical machine, … and/or very high traffic use such as vehicle backbone, critical video capture and monitoring, …



Tools



Intel Altera based evaluation platform



Support



The core as delivered is warranted against defects for ninety days from purchase. Thirty days of phone and email technical support are included, starting with the first interaction. Additional maintenance and support options are available.



Expertise



SCS experts can also provide ad hoc consulting about the design of critical systems distributed architectures

Benefits

Full hardware design

Very small Footprint

Highest operational performances

Highest level of Safety certifiable hardware

Maximum security against intrusions

Reduce drastically costs

Deliverables

Encrypted Qsys IP component

Test benches

Examples of reference design

Technical documentation

Getting started Guide

Applications

For Factory Automation, Automotive, Aerospace, Railways

Block Diagram of the Full Deterministic TSN Switch - Scalable Up to 24 Ports (1G/10G)