Full Deterministic TSN Switch - Scalable Up to 24 Ports (1G/10G)
• TSN stack full hardware powerful implementation that reaches undisputed Performances such as Node synchronization accuracy, Switch traversal time, Ultra-Low Latency and Effective Bandwidth allocation.
• This implementation simplifies End User system design and reduces drastically development and recurring costs:
o Very Easy, flexible and reliable Hardware interfacing
o Very easy application integration
o Functionally Extensible with end user HDL application code
o Entirely Customizable: ports, memory, routing table
o Strong level of integration with smart sensors or actuators
• This implementation of the TSN Stack is fully deterministic
o Supports any TSN scheduler
o Provides deterministic best (BCCT) and worst (WCCT) case communication time
o Provides a very short time gap between BCCT and WCCT
o Makes simple the demonstration of qualification for safety critical applications
• Considering its very small Footprint so that the IP Core can be onboarded on a large range of chips.
• Several internal powerful mechanisms for maximum security against intrusion.
• A set of additional value-added services over TSN that are simply accessible for the end user in order to reduce drastically the development of critical applications. These services reduce also drastically the recurring cost by minimizing the additional hardware required to monitor the critical system.
Features
- TSN Features
- Time Synchronization
- IEEE 802.1AS & 802.1AS-Rev Time GPTP Synchronization.
- 16 ns Jitter for 1Gbps Link and 250 MHz internal frequency.
- Grandmaster capability
- Traffic Shaping
- IEEE 802.1Qav / Credit Based Shaping (CBS)
- IEEE 802.1Qav / Time-Aware Shaper (TAS)
- IEEE 802.1Qch /Cyclic Queuing and Forwarding (CQF)
- IEEE 802.1Qcr Asynchronous Traffic Shaping (ATS)
- IEEE 802.1Qbv enhancement for Scheduled Traffic (EST)
- Reliability
- IEEE 802.1Qci Per-Stream Filtering and Policing (PSFP)
- IEEE 802.1Qbv Isochronous Traffic type Mapping (ITM)
- IEEE 802.1Q Fowarding and Queuing Enhancements for time Sensitive Stream (FQTSS)
- IEEE 802.1Q Priority based Flux Control (PFC)
- IEEE 802.1Q Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS)
- Switch Features
- Ports
- Scalable from 1 to 24 ports
- Speed
- 100/1000 Mbit/s; 10G Available 2020
- Physical Interfaces
- RGMII, SGMII, XGMII (on demand)
- Target Devices
- Arria10, Cyclone 10, Cyclone V, others on demand
- Advised development Boards
- Cyclone V SoC Multi-Port Ethernet Aggregator Board – NetLeap (4 ports)
- Intel Cyclone 10 GX FPGA Development Kit (4 ports)
- Arria 10 FPGA FMC Attila Instant-Development Kit for 4 ports; SCS extension for additional ports is available on demand
- Net Bandwidth allocation
- up to 75%
- Synchronization accuracy
- Synchronization accuracy < 20 ns (1 Gbps link)
- Switch traversal time
- <2 μs for 24 ports switch for typical frames
- Footprint
- Minimal footprint per Communication Port: ALM < 5000; registers < 8000, Memory < 65 kbytes
- Low power (FPGA & ASIC)
- Range of 1 Watt for one 4 ports end system node on FPGA
- Available topologies
- Tree, point to point, ring, daisy chain
- Combination of above
- Verification
- The TSN-SW has been rigorously verified, hardware-validated, and tested in real-life environments.
- Safety certifiable hardware
- Up to Dal A/ASIL-D/SIL4
- Configuration
- Switch configuration tool and user guide
- Added Value services
- Health Monitoring
- Hardware based native seamless Redundancy
- Security based services
- Hardware Virtualization services (no external CPU required for network monitoring)
- TSN Applications
- up to the most demanding applications including full determinism, very accurate synchronization, very short cycle time such (< 50 μs) such as motor control, medical machine, … and/or very high traffic use such as vehicle backbone, critical video capture and monitoring, …
- Tools
- Intel Altera based evaluation platform
- Support
- The core as delivered is warranted against defects for ninety days from purchase. Thirty days of phone and email technical support are included, starting with the first interaction. Additional maintenance and support options are available.
- Expertise
- SCS experts can also provide ad hoc consulting about the design of critical systems distributed architectures
Benefits
- Full hardware design
- Very small Footprint
- Highest operational performances
- Highest level of Safety certifiable hardware
- Maximum security against intrusions
- Reduce drastically costs
Deliverables
- Encrypted Qsys IP component
- Test benches
- Examples of reference design
- Technical documentation
- Getting started Guide
Applications
- For Factory Automation, Automotive, Aerospace, Railways
Block Diagram of the Full Deterministic TSN Switch - Scalable Up to 24 Ports (1G/10G)
