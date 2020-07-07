sROMet compiler - Memory optimized for high density and low power - Dual Voltage - compiler range up to 1M
Fusion Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) Accelerator
Features
- Multi-layer fusion neural network (each layer can be of type RNN, LSTM, GRU, or FC/MLP)
- Multiple concurrently neural networks
- Parameterized number of neurons for input/hidden/output layer
- 16-bit fixed-point input/output
- 8-bit/16-bit fixed-point weight/bias
- NeuCompression: 5.3X-16X (6~2 bits per weight) smart parameter decoder
- Configurable decimal point position for input, weight/bias and output of each layer
- Configurable 16 16-bit x 16-bit or 32 16-bit x 8-bit MACs
- Activation functions: Softsign, Sigmoid, ReLU, Tanh
- AMBA3 AXI/AHB on-chip-bus compliant
Benefits
- MAC utilization up to 99%
- Energy efficiency 2.06 TOPS/W
- Peak performance can scale up to 204.8 GOPS
- High accuracy compression
- Toolchain
- Bit-accurate C simulation C
- NeuCompression: smart parameter compression tool
- Supporting Network Types
- Vanilla Recurrent Neural Network (RNN)
- Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM)
- Fully Connected (FC)/ Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP)
- Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU)
Applications
- Recommendation system
- eCommerce
Block Diagram of the Fusion Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) Accelerator
