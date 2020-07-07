The NEUCHIPS RNNAccel-200/100 is a Deep Learning Accelerator IP which empower neural network inference for SoC/MCU/DSP. It is designed especially for ultra-low power applications and targeted toward mWatts edge devices. Including a neural network compression engine, it largely reduces memory footprint and memory access power. Supports popular AXI/AHB bus interfaces and companion tools to easy integrate, evaluate, and validate. RNNAccel is the smart solution to empower neural network on your edge processors.

Features

Multi-layer fusion neural network (each layer can be of type RNN, LSTM, GRU, or FC/MLP)

Multiple concurrently neural networks

Parameterized number of neurons for input/hidden/output layer

16-bit fixed-point input/output

8-bit/16-bit fixed-point weight/bias

NeuCompression: 5.3X-16X (6~2 bits per weight) smart parameter decoder

Configurable decimal point position for input, weight/bias and output of each layer

Configurable 16 16-bit x 16-bit or 32 16-bit x 8-bit MACs

Activation functions: Softsign, Sigmoid, ReLU, Tanh

AMBA3 AXI/AHB on-chip-bus compliant

Benefits

MAC utilization up to 99%

Energy efficiency 2.06 TOPS/W

Peak performance can scale up to 204.8 GOPS

High accuracy compression

Toolchain

Bit-accurate C simulation C



NeuCompression: smart parameter compression tool

Supporting Network Types

Vanilla Recurrent Neural Network (RNN)



Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM)



Fully Connected (FC)/ Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP)



Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU)

Applications

Recommendation system

eCommerce

Block Diagram of the Fusion Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) Accelerator