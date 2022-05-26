RAAAM’s Gain-Cell RAM (GCRAM) is the most cost-effective on-chip memory technology in the semiconductor industry. GCRAM combines the density advantages of embedded DRAM with SRAM performance, without any modifications to the standard CMOS process, resolving the memory bottleneck for industry growth drivers. RAAAM’s GCRAM technology has already been validates on silicon of leading semiconductor foundries in process nodes ranging 16nm – 180nm.