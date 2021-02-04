The Innosilicon GDDR6 PHY is the world’s first silicon proven commercial GDDR6 IP, which is fully compliant with the JEDEC GDDR6 (JESD250) standard, supporting up to 16Gbps per pin. The GDDR6 interface supports 2 channels, each with 16bits for a total data width of 32bits. With speed up to 16Gbps per pin, the Innosilicon GDDR6 PHY offers a maximum bandwidth of up to 64GB/s. And, the Innosilicon GDDR6X PHY uses four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) signaling to extract more efficiency and higher data rates, which will be available in advanced FinFET nodes for leading-edge customer integration.