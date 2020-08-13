MEMTECH’s GDDR6 PHY IP is fully optimized to provide lowest latency and high-bandwidth required for high compute graphics applications.



Features

Maximum bandwidth of 64GBps

Model based designs to tackle SI issues from start.

Hard macro with IO pads, PLL, Clock distribution logic, transmit and receiver modules (supports multiple)

Hardware Calibration (Optional) modules with full software calibration support

Standard DFI 5.0 interface for easy integration

Benefits