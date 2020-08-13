GDDR6 PHY
Features
- Maximum bandwidth of 64GBps
- Model based designs to tackle SI issues from start.
- Hard macro with IO pads, PLL, Clock distribution logic, transmit and receiver modules (supports multiple)
- Hardware Calibration (Optional) modules with full software calibration support
- Standard DFI 5.0 interface for easy integration
Benefits
- Signal Integrity challenges at maximum bandwidth
- Jitter, distortion, ringing, cross talk, supply changes, specialized packaging requirements
- Advanced calibration requirements
- Highly parameterized modular design
