The IntelliProp IPC-GZ201A-ZM Gen-Z Switch is an IP Core that allows companies to build Gen-Z compliant components. The IPC-GZ201A-ZM is compliant with the Gen-Z 1.1 Core Specification and provides support for all OpCodes and OpClasses falling under the Explicit OpClass packet format. The IPC-GZ201A-ZM IP core is designed for integration into FPGA and ASIC developments to minimize development time and familiarization required to develop this IP independently. The IPC-GZ201A-ZM is fully verified in pseudo random simulation.



The IPC-GZ201A-ZM Gen-Z Thin Switch Layer IP Core provides a streaming interface to connect one or more IPC-GZ198A-ZM Gen-Z Link Layer IP Cores to one or more upper layer cores (Requester, Responder, etc). The Thin Switch houses the Gen-Z Core Structure and several other key Gen-Z structures that define a singular Gen-Z component and enable end-to-end packet routing between the upper layer protocol engine(s) and the appropriate Link Layer Core (Gen-Z Interface).

The IPC-GZ201A-ZM Gen-Z Standard Switch Layer IP Core provides all of the features of the Thin Switch Layer IP Core. In addition, the Standard Switch Layer enables end-to-end packet relay between Link Layers.



The Gen-Z Thin and Standard Switch Layer IP Cores expose several synthesis time parameters and a memory-mapped register interface for static and dynamic configuration flexibility.

Features

Full Verilog/SystemVerilog core

Compliant with the Gen-Z 1.1 Core Specification

Explicit Op-Class format support (Core64, Control, Atomic, etc.)

AXI-Stream and AXI-MM system interconnects

Avalon-ST and Avalon-MM system interconnects

Multi-Link Layer (Gen-Z Interface) support

Multi-Requester Layer support

Multi-Responder Layer support

Gen-Z Core Structure support

Gen-Z OpCode Set Structure support

Gen-Z Component Destination Table, SSDT, RIT, REQ-VCAT, and RSP-VCAT support

Gen-Z Component Switch Structure support

Single Subnet/Single Route destination packet routing support

Single Subnet/Single Route packet relay support

Multi-Action VC remapping support

Deliverables

Documentation: Comprehensive User Documentation

Design File Formats: Encrypted Verilog/SystemVerilog

Constraints Files: Provided per FPGA

Verification: ModelSim verification model

Instantiation Templates: Verilog

Reference Designs & Application Notes: Synthesis and place and route scripts

Simulation Tool Used: ModelSim (contact IntelliProp for latest versions supported)

Support: The purchased core is delivered and warranted against defects for 6 months from the date of delivery. Phone and email technical support is included for 6 months from the delivery date.

Notes: Other simulators are available. Please contact IntelliProp for more information., including all the BLE4.2, BLE5 and BLE5.1 features such as LE 2Mbps, LE Long Range, LE Advertising Extensions, LE Channel Selection #2, LE Direction Finding with AoA/AoD, ISO for LE Audio support

Applications