Perceptia’s DeepSub™ pPLL02F is a general purpose PLL featuring low-jitter and compact area suitable for many clocking applications at frequencies up to 2GHz. It is suitable as a clock source for moderate speed microprocessor blocks and other logic.



To give SoC designers the maximum flexibility in building complex multi-domain clock systems, pPLL02F is very small (< 0.01 sq mm) and low power (< 1.7mW). It is well suited to applications with many clock domains where each is driven by their own PLL. To simplify system design, PLL02F has an integrated power supply regulator which allows multiple instances of PLL02F to share common power supplies. Alternatively instances of pPLL02F can share supplies with the blocks that use its output clock.



pPLL02F integrates easily into any SoC design and includes all the views and models required by back end flows.



The pPLL02F is built using Perceptia’s second generation all digital PLL technology. This robust technology delivers identical performance regardless of PVT conditions. It consumes a small fraction of the area of an analog PLL whilst maintaining comparable performance.



pPLL02F can be used as an integer-N PLL or as a fractional-N PLL. The fractional-N mode provides a high flexibility to choose the best combination of input and output clock frequencies at the system level.



Perceptia further provides integration support and offers customization and migration services.

