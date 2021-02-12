The OT3122v150 is a flexible clock multiplier PLL function with a wide range of input and output frequencies and is designed for the VIS 0.15µ digital, mixed signal, or high voltage CMOS processes. The design features an advanced multi-stage balanced VCO for exceptional cycle to cycle jitter performance.



This function is also available for TSMC 130nm, TSMC 152nm, TSMC 180nm, IBM 180nm, and ams 180nm.



Multi-use licensing at $14K