General Purpose PLL for VIS 150nm
This function is also available for TSMC 130nm, TSMC 152nm, TSMC 180nm, IBM 180nm, and ams 180nm.
Multi-use licensing at $14K
View General Purpose PLL for VIS 150nm full description to...
- see the entire General Purpose PLL for VIS 150nm datasheet
- get in contact with General Purpose PLL for VIS 150nm Supplier
Block Diagram of the General Purpose PLL for VIS 150nm
VIS IP
- Embedded OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, 1.8V/5V BCD
- Embedded OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, 3.3V/5V Logic
- Embedded OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, 3.3V/5V Logic
- Embedded OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, 2.5V/5V/32V HV
- Embedded OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, 3.3V/18V HV
- Embedded OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, 5V BCD