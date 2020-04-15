CM6217co is a low-power general purpose Temperature Sensor IP featuring 12-bit parallel digital readout (2’s complement 8-bit integer and 4-bit fractional) representing temperature in ◦C and 2◦C accuracy after calibration procedures.



This IP requires an external clock signal and does not require an external bias voltage/current.

Features

General purpose temperature sensor

2◦C accuracy after calibration

976 samples/second

12-bit parallel digital readout: 2’s complement 8-bit integer + 4-bit fractiona

Output in ◦Cl

Applications