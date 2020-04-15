JPEG 2000 decoder for high-speed applications (up to multi-channel DCI 2K and 4K, HD 1080i and 1080p)
General Purpose Temperature Sensor - Globalfoundries 22nm FD-SOI
This IP requires an external clock signal and does not require an external bias voltage/current.
Features
- General purpose temperature sensor
- 2◦C accuracy after calibration
- 976 samples/second
- 12-bit parallel digital readout: 2’s complement 8-bit integer + 4-bit fractiona
- Output in ◦Cl
Applications
- General purpose die temperature monitoring
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) temperature monitoring
- Internet-of-Things node temperature sensor
