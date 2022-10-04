WFG represents a flexible and scalable waveform generation solution. Due to its layered approach of separating pin control, drive, and stimuli, WFG is easily adaptable to all types of waveforms and pattern generation.

For waveform generation many different protocol drivers are supported, like SPI, I2C, UART, and I2S. In addition, it is possible to generate and record typical parallel digital patterns, supporting all common tester formats (NRZ, RO, RZ,…).

There are several different ways of generating the required stimuli. Stimuli units for generating dedicated waveforms e.g., sine wave or triangular waveform, are available. A memory-based stimuli unit allows the creation of any type of waveform or pattern.

A central sampling rate and trigger unit allows controlling the different driver units in various ways. All blocks of the WFG can be configured via an APB or Wishbone bus interface. For systems without any internal bus a SPI based command decoder is also available.

