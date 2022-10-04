Multi-format decoder for 4K UHD with a single-core, 4:2:0 10-bit (max 8K). HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, VP9, AV1 and AVS2
Generic Waveform Generator
For waveform generation many different protocol drivers are supported, like SPI, I2C, UART, and I2S. In addition, it is possible to generate and record typical parallel digital patterns, supporting all common tester formats (NRZ, RO, RZ,…).
There are several different ways of generating the required stimuli. Stimuli units for generating dedicated waveforms e.g., sine wave or triangular waveform, are available. A memory-based stimuli unit allows the creation of any type of waveform or pattern.
A central sampling rate and trigger unit allows controlling the different driver units in various ways. All blocks of the WFG can be configured via an APB or Wishbone bus interface. For systems without any internal bus a SPI based command decoder is also available.
