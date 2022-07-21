VeriSilicon GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDSOI Low Power Synchronous Single-Port SRAM compiler optimized for GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDSOI 22nm process can flexibly generate memory blocks via a friendly GUI or shell commands. The compiler supports a comprehensive range of words and bits. While satisfying speed and power requirements, it has been optimized for area efficiency.

VeriSilicon GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDSOI Low Power Synchronous Single-Port SRAM compiler uses thin metals up to metal5. Dummy bit cells are designed in with the intention to enhance reliability.