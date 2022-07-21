GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm Low Power Single-Port SRAM Compiler
VeriSilicon GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDSOI Low Power Synchronous Single-Port SRAM compiler uses thin metals up to metal5. Dummy bit cells are designed in with the intention to enhance reliability.
