TMC’s HEVC/AVC Multi-Codec IP Core for 4K/8K are designed to be compliant with the H.264 4K (4096 x 2160) Video and H.265 8K (8192 x 4320) Video, which are highly efficient image compression methods standardized by ISO/IEC.



TMC’s HEVC/AVC Multi-Codec IP Core for 4K/8K supports 10/12 bit depth which are essential for HDR (High Dynamic Range) video contents. The 4:2:2 Chroma format is also supported.