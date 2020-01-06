Hardware and software platform for contextually aware IoT devices
The SenslinQ platform aggregates Sensor Fusion, Voice and Connectivity technologies to enable contextually aware IoT devices.
By simplifying algorithm connectivity, SenslinQ enables context aware software modules from CEVA or 3rd parties to be activated through the SenslinQ framework running on a Host CPU.
The SenslinQ framework is a Linux-based Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) reference code and APIs for data and control exchange between the multiple processors and the various sensors, and allows the Host CPU to activate multiple cores to get processed data for use by the user application.
Features
- SenslinQ offers a customizable hardware architecture that is composed of three pillars connected using standard system busses and interfaces:
- ARM or RISC-V MCU
- CEVA-BX DSP
- Wireless Connectivity Island, such as RivieraWaves Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Dragonfly NB-IoT platforms
- The SenslinQ software is comprised of a large portfolio of ready-to-use software libraries from CEVA and its ecosystem partners, which includes:
- Hillcrest Labs MotionEngine software packages for sensor fusion and activity classification in mobile, wearables, hearables, robots and more
- ClearVox front-end voice processing, WhisPro speech recognition, and comprehensive DSP and AI libraries
- Extensive 3rd party software components for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), sound sensing, 3D audio and more
- Using the SenslinQ framework, a customer application can seamlessly activate and receive indications from the MCU running sensor fusion tasks, or the CEVA-BX DSP running sound processing tasks, without prior knowledge of either processor architecture or SenslinQ libraries
Benefits
- Integrated hardware and software platform that aggregates sensing technologies to enable contextually aware IoT devices
- Preconfigured stack for linking Host CPU, DSP, and Wireless connectivity
- Supplied with a complete HAL, APIs, link layers, and messaging protocols
- Software libraries available from CEVA for Sensor Fusion, Voice processing, Speech recognition, and Wireless RF
Applications
- Smart speakers
- Voice Controlled IoT
- Bluetooth speakers
- Headsets
- Mobile phones
- Wearables
- Infotainment
- Contextual awareness
Block Diagram of the Hardware and software platform for contextually aware IoT devices
View Hardware and software platform for contextually aware IoT devices full description to...
- see the entire Hardware and software platform for contextually aware IoT devices datasheet
- get in contact with Hardware and software platform for contextually aware IoT devices Supplier
voice processing
- Neural Network Processor for Intelligent Vision, Voice, Natural Language Processing
- Front-end voice processing software package providing enhanced speech intelligibility for voice-enabled devices
- Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP for AI Speech and Audio Processing
- DSP-enhanced ARC EMxD and HS4xD processors provide combined RISC + DSP processing for computation intensive applications
- High performance DSP designed for advanced sound-processing
- Neural network-based speech recognition technology for voice assistants and IoT devices