The new H-series delivers performance in AI, ML, Graphics and High Performance Computing where it counts. The numbers below are estimation and are compared to our GDDR6 memory solution(PHY) offerings.



Features

HBM2 - Optimized for area with low latency while balancing area and power

Test chip to validate size, performance and power



Available as a Hard Macro delivered as GDS II



2.5D Interposer level



Data rates upto 2400 MB/sec



pseudo-channel to support up to 16 channels for max. bandwidth



8 independent memory channels



Upto 8H stack HBM2 supported



1:1, 1:2, 1:4 PHY SDRAM clock ratios



DFI 5.0 Interface



Best for AI, ML Graphics and Networking



16nm and below

HBM2E - Best in-class performance with a focus on low power and low latency

Test chip to validate size, performance and power



Available as a Hard Macro delivered as GDS II



2.5D Interposer level



Data rates upto 3200 MB/sec



Pseudo-channel to support upto 16 channels for max.bandwidth



8 Independent memory channels



Upto 8H stack HBM2E supported



1:2, 1:2, 1:4, 1:8 PHY SDRAM clock ratios



DFI 5.0 Interface



Best for High Performance Computing, AI/ML, Graphics & Networking



16nm & below

Benefits