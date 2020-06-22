Cortex-a78, Fourth-Generation, High-Performance CPU Based on DynamIQ Technology
HBM2 / HBM2E PHY
Features
- HBM2 - Optimized for area with low latency while balancing area and power
- Test chip to validate size, performance and power
- Available as a Hard Macro delivered as GDS II
- 2.5D Interposer level
- Data rates upto 2400 MB/sec
- pseudo-channel to support up to 16 channels for max. bandwidth
- 8 independent memory channels
- Upto 8H stack HBM2 supported
- 1:1, 1:2, 1:4 PHY SDRAM clock ratios
- DFI 5.0 Interface
- Best for AI, ML Graphics and Networking
- 16nm and below
- HBM2E - Best in-class performance with a focus on low power and low latency
- Test chip to validate size, performance and power
- Available as a Hard Macro delivered as GDS II
- 2.5D Interposer level
- Data rates upto 3200 MB/sec
- Pseudo-channel to support upto 16 channels for max.bandwidth
- 8 Independent memory channels
- Upto 8H stack HBM2E supported
- 1:2, 1:2, 1:4, 1:8 PHY SDRAM clock ratios
- DFI 5.0 Interface
- Best for High Performance Computing, AI/ML, Graphics & Networking
- 16nm & below
Benefits
- 33% Less Area
- 72% Less Power
- 400GB/s Total Bandwidh
