HBM3 interface provides full support for the HBM3 interface, compatible with draft JEDEC specification. Through its HBM3 compatibility, it provides a simple interface to a wide range of low-cost devices. HBM3 IIP is proven in FPGA environment. The host interface of the HBM3 can be simple interface or can be AMBA APB, AMBA AHB, AMBA AXI, VCI, OCP, Avalon, PLB, Tilelink, Wishbone or Custom protocol.



HBM3 IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL

Features

Supports HBM3 protocol standard draft JEDEC specification.

Compliant with DFI version 4.0 and 5.0 Specification.

Supports up to 16 AXI ports with data width upto 512 bits.

Supports controllable outstanding transactions for AXI write and read channels

Supports in port arbitration and multi port arbitration.

Supports user programmable page policy.

Closed page policy



Open page policy

Supports Error Checking and correction (ECC).

Supports retry on ECC error, with retry limit user controllable.

Supports high clock speeds in ASIC and FPGA.

Supports low latency for write and read path.

Supports reordering of transactions for higher performance.

Supports all the HBM3 commands as per the specs.

Supports programmable clock frequency of operation.

Supports burst length of 8.

Supports programmable READ/WRITE Latency timings.

Supports Bank grouping.

Supports all Interface Groups.

Supports DRAM Clock disabling feature.

Supports Low power control features.

Supports 8, 16, 32 and 64 banks per channel.

Supports 1:2 MC to PHY frequency ratio.

Supports up to 16 channels per stack.

Supports all Mode registers programming.

Supports Data Bus Inversion (DBIac) for write and read.

Supports Pseudo Channel Mode Operation (64 DQ width for Pseudo Channel Mode).

Supports 2 Pseudo channels per channel.

Supports Self-Refresh Modes.

Supports channel density of 1 GB to 512 GB.

Supports 64 DQ width and Optional ECC pin support/channel.

Supports ECC.

Supports Error signaling.

Supports write data mask and data strobe features.

Supports for power down features.

Supports for target row refresh mode.

Supports DFI Read/Write Chip Select.

Supports for input clock stop and frequency change.

Fully synthesizable

Static synchronous design.

Positive edge clocking and no internal tri-states.

Scan test ready

Simple interface allows easy connection to microprocessor/microcontroller devices

Benefits

Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.

Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.

Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.

Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.

Deliverables

The HBM3 interface is available in Source and netlist products.

The Source product is delivered in verilog. If needed VHDL, SystemC code can also be provided.

Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases.

Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files.

IP-XACT RDL generated address map.

Firmware code and Linux driver package.

Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.

Block Diagram of the HBM3 Controller IP Core