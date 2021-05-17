The Synopsys DesignWare Embedded Security Modules (ESMs) for HighBandwidth Digital Content Protection 2.3 (HDCP 2.3) are complete solutions that provide designers with a robust, standards-compliant implementation of the HDCP content-protection technology on HDMI 2.0/2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4/USB Type-C interfaces. The HDCP ESMs include an authentication engine and a content encryption/ decryption engine that can support multiple content ports. The robust security architecture provides a hardware Root-of-Trust, secure boot, and runtime tamper protection for the HDCP ESM firmware, DCP key management and system renewability. Only minimal interaction is required from the host processor to control the ESMs.