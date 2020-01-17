HDCP 2.3 Transmitter core is compliant with standard HDCP specification as 2.2 and 2.3. Through its compatibility, it provides a simple interface to a wide range of low-cost devices. HDCP 2.3 Transmitter IIP is proven in FPGA environment. The Transmitter interface of the HDCP can be simple interface or can be AMBA APB, AMBA AHB, AMBA AXI, VCI, OCP, Avalon, PLB, Tilelink, Wishbone or Custom protocol.

HDCP 2.3 TRANSMITTER IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL

Features

Supports HDCP version 2.2 and 2.3 Specifications.

User keys can be loaded for Authentication.

Cipher text can be generated using Hardware/API for Authentication Protocol.

Supports Authentication Protocols.

Authentication and Key Exchange



Locality Check



Session Key Exchange



Link Integrity Check



Key Derivation

Supports System Renewability Message (SRM) and Revocation.

Benefits

Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.

Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.

Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.

Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.

Deliverables

The HDCP Transmitter interface is available in Source and netlist products.

The Source product is delivered in plain text verilog. If needed VHDL,SystemC code can also be provided.

Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases

Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files

IP-XACT RDL generated address map

Firmware code and Linux driver package

Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.

Block Diagram of the HDCP 2.3 Transmitter IP Core