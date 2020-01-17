HDCP 2.3 Transmitter
HDCP 2.3 TRANSMITTER IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL
Features
- Supports HDCP version 2.2 and 2.3 Specifications.
- User keys can be loaded for Authentication.
- Cipher text can be generated using Hardware/API for Authentication Protocol.
- Supports Authentication Protocols.
- Authentication and Key Exchange
- Locality Check
- Session Key Exchange
- Link Integrity Check
- Key Derivation
- Supports System Renewability Message (SRM) and Revocation.
Benefits
- Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.
- Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.
- Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.
- Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.
Deliverables
- The HDCP Transmitter interface is available in Source and netlist products.
- The Source product is delivered in plain text verilog. If needed VHDL,SystemC code can also be provided.
- Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases
- Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files
- IP-XACT RDL generated address map
- Firmware code and Linux driver package
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.
Block Diagram of the HDCP 2.3 Transmitter IP Core
