HDMI 2.0/2.1 Tx Controller
Features
- Operation of the TMDS encoder up to 600 M with 4K60 support
- Scrambling for EMI/RFI reduction on both data channels and clock channel
- DDC Master for Status and Control Data Channel (SCDC)
- Supports YCbCr 4:2:0 pixel encoding with ½ TMDS Character Rate
- Supports video and audio formats according to CEA-861-F
- Supports colorimetry defined in ITU-R BT. 2020
- Supports CEC 1.4
- Backward compatible to the HDMI 1.4b Specification
- Compliant to the HDCP 2.2 Specification for HDMI 2
- Compliant to the HDCP 1.4 Specification for HDMI 1.4b
- 10 bpp/12 bpp Deep Color for RGB or YCbCr 4:4:4
- Multi-Colorspace converter: Programmable 3x3 matrix operator, plus 64 pre-defined sets of coefficients for standard color space conversions
- 4:2:0 to 4:2:2 upsampling
- 4:2:2 to 4:4:4 upsampling
- 4:4:4 to 4:2:2 downsampling
- 4:2:2 to 4:2:0 downsampling
- High-end digital audio interface for lossless multi-channel audio transmission (7.1-surround at 192 kHz sampling rate and 24-bit words), mandatory for HD DVD and Blu-ray Disc
- Four I2S inputs
- Support of audio up to eight channels at 192 kHz
- Audio sample rate up to 1536 kHz
