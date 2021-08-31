Operation of the TMDS encoder up to 600 M with 4K60 support

Scrambling for EMI/RFI reduction on both data channels and clock channel

DDC Master for Status and Control Data Channel (SCDC)

Supports YCbCr 4:2:0 pixel encoding with ½ TMDS Character Rate

Supports video and audio formats according to CEA-861-F

Supports colorimetry defined in ITU-R BT. 2020

Supports CEC 1.4

Backward compatible to the HDMI 1.4b Specification

Compliant to the HDCP 2.2 Specification for HDMI 2

Compliant to the HDCP 1.4 Specification for HDMI 1.4b

10 bpp/12 bpp Deep Color for RGB or YCbCr 4:4:4

Multi-Colorspace converter: Programmable 3x3 matrix operator, plus 64 pre-defined sets of coefficients for standard color space conversions

4:2:0 to 4:2:2 upsampling

4:2:2 to 4:4:4 upsampling

4:4:4 to 4:2:2 downsampling

4:2:2 to 4:2:0 downsampling

High-end digital audio interface for lossless multi-channel audio transmission (7.1-surround at 192 kHz sampling rate and 24-bit words), mandatory for HD DVD and Blu-ray Disc

Four I2S inputs

Support of audio up to eight channels at 192 kHz