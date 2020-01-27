CEC 2.0 is designed to be a backward compatible extension of CEC 1.4b

Supports programmable data bit timing for Logic 0 and Logic 1

Supports the full range of CEC bit timings that guarantees receiving CEC messages from any CEC device

One Touch Play - Allows a device to be played and become the active source with a single button press.

System Standby - Enables the user to switch all devices to the Standby state with one button press.

One Touch Record - Offers a What You See Is What You Record (WYSIWYR) facility.

Timer Programming - Allows the user to program the timers in a Recording Device from an EPG running on a TV or STB.

Deck Control - Enables a device to control (e.g. play, fast forward etc.) and interrogate a Playback Device (a deck).

Tuner Control - Allows a device to control the tuner of another device.

Device Menu Control - Enables a device to control the menu of another device by passing through user interface commands.

Remote Control Pass Through - Enables remote control commands to be passed through to other devices within the system.

System Audio Control - Allows an Audio Amplifier / Receiver to be used with the TV.

Device OSD Name Transfer - Enables devices to upload their preferred OSD name to the TV.

Device Power Status - Allows the current power status of a device to be discovered.

OSD Display - Enables a device to use the on-screen display of the TV to display text strings.

Routing Control - Allows the control of CEC Switches for streaming of a new source device.

System Information - Queries the system to determine device addresses and language.

Vendor Specific Commands - Allows a set of vendor-defined commands to be used between devices of that vendor.

Audio Rate Control - Allows an Amplifier to fractionally increase or decrease the playback rate of an audio source.