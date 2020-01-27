HDMI CEC IP
HDMI CEC IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL
Features
- Supports HDMI-CEC version 1.4b and 2.0 specifications
- CEC 2.0 is designed to be a backward compatible extension of CEC 1.4b
- HDMI-CEC device supports full Initiator and Follower functionality.
- Supports automatic synchronization to align sampling point.
- Supports programmable Safe sample point period.
- Supports programmable data bit timing for Logic 0 and Logic 1
- Supports the full range of CEC bit timings that guarantees receiving CEC messages from any CEC device
- Supports following CEC Features,
- One Touch Play - Allows a device to be played and become the active source with a single button press.
- System Standby - Enables the user to switch all devices to the Standby state with one button press.
- One Touch Record - Offers a What You See Is What You Record (WYSIWYR) facility.
- Timer Programming - Allows the user to program the timers in a Recording Device from an EPG running on a TV or STB.
- Deck Control - Enables a device to control (e.g. play, fast forward etc.) and interrogate a Playback Device (a deck).
- Tuner Control - Allows a device to control the tuner of another device.
- Device Menu Control - Enables a device to control the menu of another device by passing through user interface commands.
- Remote Control Pass Through - Enables remote control commands to be passed through to other devices within the system.
- System Audio Control - Allows an Audio Amplifier / Receiver to be used with the TV.
- Device OSD Name Transfer - Enables devices to upload their preferred OSD name to the TV.
- Device Power Status - Allows the current power status of a device to be discovered.
- OSD Display - Enables a device to use the on-screen display of the TV to display text strings.
- Routing Control - Allows the control of CEC Switches for streaming of a new source device.
- System Information - Queries the system to determine device addresses and language.
- Vendor Specific Commands - Allows a set of vendor-defined commands to be used between devices of that vendor.
- Audio Rate Control - Allows an Amplifier to fractionally increase or decrease the playback rate of an audio source.
- General Protocol - Defines the protocol general rules
- Supports to configure with multi-logical address, making it suitable for devices that have multiple functions
- Supports to generate interrupts whenever Follower detects new header targetted to itself
- Supports to handle Signal Free Time rules, transmission collision, arbitration and initiator error notification
- Fully synthesizable
- Static synchronous design
- No internal tri-states
- Scan test ready
- Simple interface allows easy connection to microprocessor/microcontroller devices
Benefits
- Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.
- Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.
- Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.
- Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.
Deliverables
- The HDMI CEC interface is available in Source and netlist products.
- The Source product is delivered in plain text verilog. If needed VHDL,SystemC code can also be provided.
- Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases
- Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files
- IP-XACT RDL generated address map
- Firmware code and Linux driver package
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.
Block Diagram of the HDMI CEC IP IP Core
View HDMI CEC IP full description to...
- see the entire HDMI CEC IP datasheet
- get in contact with HDMI CEC IP Supplier