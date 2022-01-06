NeuPro-M™ redefines high performance AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) processing for smart edge devices and edge compute with heterogeneous and secure architecture.



NeuPro-M is a highly scalable high-performance AI processor architecture with an exceptional power efficiency of up to 24 Tera Ops Per Second per Watt (TOPS/Watt).



NeuPro-M provides a major leap in performance mainly because of its heterogeneous coprocessors that demonstrate compound parallel processing, once within each internal engine and secondly between the engines themselves.



Ranging from 8 Tera Ops Per Second (TOPS) up to 160 TOPS per core and is fully scalable to reach above 1200 TOPS using multi-core instantiations, NeuPro-M can cover a wide scope of edge AI compute application needs which enables it to fit a broad range of end markets including automotive, surveillance, mobile, consumer, industrial & IoT and robotics.



With various orthogonal bandwidth reduction mechanisms, decentralized architecture of the management controllers and memory resources, NeuPro-M can ensure full utilization of all its coprocessors while maintaining stable and concurrent data tunneling that eliminate issues of bandwidth limited performance, data congestion or processing unit starvation. These also reduce the dependency in the external memory of the SoC its embedded into.



NeuPro-M builds on CEVA’s industry-leading position and experience in deep neural networks applications. Dozens of customers are already deploying CEVA’s vision & AI platforms along with the full CDNN SDK toolchain in consumer, surveillance and ADAS products.



NeuPro-M was designed to meet the most stringent safety and quality compliance standards like automotive ISO 26262 ASIL-B functional safety standard and A-Spice quality assurance standards and comes complete with a full comprehensive CDNN software stack including:



NeuPro-M system architecture planner tool – Allowing fast and accurate neural network development over NeuPro-M and ensure final product performance

Neural network training optimizer tool allows even further performance boost & bandwidth reduction still in the neural network domain in order to fully utilize every NeuPro-M optimized hardware feature

CDNN compiler & runtime, compose the most efficient flow scheme within the processor to ensure maximum utilization in minimum bandwidth per use-case

The NeuPro-M architecture supports secure access in the form of root of trust, authentication against IP / identity theft, secure boot and end to end data privacy.



