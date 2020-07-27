Chips&Media WAVE521 is 4K multi-format encoder IP to support both HEVC and H.264/AVC video formats.



The IP core provides high performance encode capability up to 4K@60fps with a single-core architecture and an optimized silicon area for 4K Ultra-HD applications such as security IP-cameras, wearable cameras, drone cameras, automotive, NVR, and many others.



A single core is able to encode any resolution up to 8192x8192. It guarantees real-time performance for encoding 4K 60fps based on its sophisticated, latency tolerant hardware architecture. To meet our SoC customers' needs, WAVE521 is highly optimized for memory bandwidth loading and excellent power management.



WAVE521 contains a 32-bit processor called V-CPU, which is responsible for parsing bitstream syntax in decoder or

encoding bitstream syntax in encoder from sequence to slice header unit, prescanning slice data, controlling the

underlying video hardware blocks called V-CORE and communicating with host CPU through the host register interface.



The V-CORE performs actual processing of coded slice data including motion estimation, intra prediction,

RDO and entropy coding. This software and hardware combined architecture can provide flexibility and high

throughput at the same time.



WAVE521 is easy to integrate into SoC since it can be connected through the industry-standard interfaces - 32-bit

AMBA3 APB bus for host CPU system control and 128-bit AMBA3 AXI for data transfer. There are six 128-bit AXI buses available - five for accessing external memory and one for on-chip SRAM memory.

Features

Capable of encoding HEVC (3840x2160) @60fps 500MHz.

Parallel tools

High performance offline CABAC encoding

Motion estimation

Custom tuning tools

In-loop filter

Strong intra smoothing on/off

Transform skip

Lossless coding

Picture/CTU/subCTU level of rate control

Region of Interest (ROI) encoding with custom QP map

Background encoding

3DNR

AIR (Adaptive Intra Refresh) for error resilience

Rotation and mirroring

Bit-depth and chroma format conversion

Frame buffer compression (CFrame)

Low delay encoding

Latency tolerance

Configurable IP

Programmability

Frame-based processing

Handling multi-instances

Benefits

Maximizes memory bandwidth efficiency by using its CFrame technology

Low power consumption

Deliverables

Fully verified synthesizable RTL source code

RTL test bench

S/W User Guide

Datasheet/Integration Guide

Verification Guide

Evaluation platform

Applications