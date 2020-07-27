HEVC + AVC Multi-Encoder IP for 4K@60fps
The IP core provides high performance encode capability up to 4K@60fps with a single-core architecture and an optimized silicon area for 4K Ultra-HD applications such as security IP-cameras, wearable cameras, drone cameras, automotive, NVR, and many others.
A single core is able to encode any resolution up to 8192x8192. It guarantees real-time performance for encoding 4K 60fps based on its sophisticated, latency tolerant hardware architecture. To meet our SoC customers' needs, WAVE521 is highly optimized for memory bandwidth loading and excellent power management.
WAVE521 contains a 32-bit processor called V-CPU, which is responsible for parsing bitstream syntax in decoder or
encoding bitstream syntax in encoder from sequence to slice header unit, prescanning slice data, controlling the
underlying video hardware blocks called V-CORE and communicating with host CPU through the host register interface.
The V-CORE performs actual processing of coded slice data including motion estimation, intra prediction,
RDO and entropy coding. This software and hardware combined architecture can provide flexibility and high
throughput at the same time.
WAVE521 is easy to integrate into SoC since it can be connected through the industry-standard interfaces - 32-bit
AMBA3 APB bus for host CPU system control and 128-bit AMBA3 AXI for data transfer. There are six 128-bit AXI buses available - five for accessing external memory and one for on-chip SRAM memory.
Features
- Capable of encoding HEVC (3840x2160) @60fps 500MHz.
- Parallel tools
- High performance offline CABAC encoding
- Motion estimation
- Custom tuning tools
- In-loop filter
- Strong intra smoothing on/off
- Transform skip
- Lossless coding
- Picture/CTU/subCTU level of rate control
- Region of Interest (ROI) encoding with custom QP map
- Background encoding
- 3DNR
- AIR (Adaptive Intra Refresh) for error resilience
- Rotation and mirroring
- Bit-depth and chroma format conversion
- Frame buffer compression (CFrame)
- Low delay encoding
- Latency tolerance
- Configurable IP
- Programmability
- Frame-based processing
- Handling multi-instances
Benefits
- Maximizes memory bandwidth efficiency by using its CFrame technology
- Low power consumption
Deliverables
- Fully verified synthesizable RTL source code
- RTL test bench
- S/W User Guide
- Datasheet/Integration Guide
- Verification Guide
- Evaluation platform
Applications
- Security IP cameras
- Wearable cameras
- Drone cameras
- Automotive
- NVR, etc
