WAVE520C is a HEVC/H.265 codec IP core that supports 4K@60fps video encoding and decoding in real-time.

The IP encodes and decodes 4K60fps resolution, up to 8192x4096, and guarantees real-time performance.

By sharing HEVC common blocks, the IP architecture becomes streamlined with minimum logics and memories fitting into small-sized SoCs. Thereby SoCs using WAVE520C are perfectly suited for applications requiring high performance with very low power consumption.





