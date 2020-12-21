HEVC/H.265 Codec IP Single-Core for 4Kp60
The IP encodes and decodes 4K60fps resolution, up to 8192x4096, and guarantees real-time performance.
By sharing HEVC common blocks, the IP architecture becomes streamlined with minimum logics and memories fitting into small-sized SoCs. Thereby SoCs using WAVE520C are perfectly suited for applications requiring high performance with very low power consumption.
View HEVC/H.265 Codec IP Single-Core for 4Kp60 full description to...
- see the entire HEVC/H.265 Codec IP Single-Core for 4Kp60 datasheet
- get in contact with HEVC/H.265 Codec IP Single-Core for 4Kp60 Supplier