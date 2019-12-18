Comcores Manticore IP is an advanced 1G/10G/25G/100G Ethernet Switch with an extensive set of QoS features and statistics. It provides support for key TSN features including IEEE 802.1Qbu and 802.3br Frame preemption, 802.1Qbv Time aware shaping, 802.1Qav Credit based shaping, and 802.1CB Frame replication and elimination for reliability. This enables the use of the IP in high speed time-critical applications.

The switch supports up to 8 queues, classification, flow control, VLAN 802.1Q, multicast and broadcast as well as IEEE 1588 transparent clock. Each port provides a native interface for Ethernet PHY devices.

IEEE 802.1 Protocol Implementation Conformance Statement is available, specifying exact feature-set.

Features

High Performance

Up to 800Gbps switching capacity



Parallel Lookup Engines enable high packet switching rate



CPU packet port up to 10 Gbps

Highly Configurable

1G, 10G, 25G, and 100G ports configurable at compile time



TSN features can be enabled/disabled independently



Comes with supporting Software

Richly featured

QoS features including classification, queuing and scheduling



Supports VLAN



Supports Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol



IEEE1588 functionality including both transparent and boundary clock



Frame Preemption, Time Aware Shaping, Credit Based Shaping, Frame Replication and Elimination for Reliability

Silicon Agnostic

Designed in VHDL and targeting any RTL implementation, such as



ASICs, ASSPs and FPGAs

Deliverables

PICS



Test bench RTL



SW Driver package

The IP core comes deeply verified and with an extensive documentation that, among others, includes Product Brief and User Manual including Register Map and YANG Model.

The core will by default come in an encrypted format. Source code option is available.

Block Diagram of the High capacity TSN Ethernet Switching IP Core