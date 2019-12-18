High capacity TSN Ethernet Switching
The switch supports up to 8 queues, classification, flow control, VLAN 802.1Q, multicast and broadcast as well as IEEE 1588 transparent clock. Each port provides a native interface for Ethernet PHY devices.
IEEE 802.1 Protocol Implementation Conformance Statement is available, specifying exact feature-set.
Features
- High Performance
- Up to 800Gbps switching capacity
- Parallel Lookup Engines enable high packet switching rate
- CPU packet port up to 10 Gbps
- Highly Configurable
- 1G, 10G, 25G, and 100G ports configurable at compile time
- TSN features can be enabled/disabled independently
- Comes with supporting Software
- Richly featured
- QoS features including classification, queuing and scheduling
- Supports VLAN
- Supports Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol
- IEEE1588 functionality including both transparent and boundary clock
- Frame Preemption, Time Aware Shaping, Credit Based Shaping, Frame Replication and Elimination for Reliability
- Silicon Agnostic
- Designed in VHDL and targeting any RTL implementation, such as
- ASICs, ASSPs and FPGAs
Deliverables
- PICS
- Test bench RTL
- SW Driver package
- The IP core comes deeply verified and with an extensive documentation that, among others, includes Product Brief and User Manual including Register Map and YANG Model.
- The core will by default come in an encrypted format. Source code option is available.
Block Diagram of the High capacity TSN Ethernet Switching IP Core
