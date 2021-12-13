High-perf embedded MCU processor
Block Diagram of the High-perf embedded MCU processor IP Core
32-bit MCU IP
- High-performance, compact, low-power 32-bit cores for MCU and real-time embedded applications
- Compact 32-bit MCU core for deeply embedded applications and accelerator control
- MCU with integrated 64-bit SRAM controller, Memory Protection Unit and real-time, low latency execution unit, optimized for low cost, low power microcontroller and embedded applications
- High-performance MCU core with privilege modes and MPU (32 or 64 bit)
- MCU core with high-performance FPU (32 or 64 bit)
- Entry-level Low-Power 32-bit Processor