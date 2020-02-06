C910 utilizes a 12-stage superscalar pipeline, is compatible with RISC-V architecture, and is enhanced for arithmetic operations, memory access and multi-core synchronization. It also has a standard memory management unit and can run operation systems such as Linux. Utilizing a 3-issue and 8-execution out-of-order execution architecture, it can be equipped with a single/double-precision floating point engine. It can be further equipped with a vector computing engine for AI acceleration, making it suitable for application fields requiring high-performance, such as 5G and artificial intelligence.

Features

Instruction set: RISC-V RV64GC/RV 64GCV;

Multi-core: Isomorphic multi-core with 1 to 4 optional clusters. Each cluster can have 1 to 4 optional cores;

Pipeline: 12-stage;

Microarchitecture: Tri-issue (superscalar), out-of-order;

General register: 32 64-bit GPRs, 32 64-bit FGPRs, and 32 128-bit VGPRs;

Cache: 2-stage cache; I-cache: 32 KB/64 KB (size options); D-cache: 32 KB/64 KB (size options); L2 Cache: 128KB~8MB (size options);

Cache check: Optional ECC check and parity check;

Bus interface: 1 128-bit master interface;

Memory protection: On-chip memory management unit supports hardware backfilling;

Floating point engine: Supports single and double precision floating point operations;

AI vector calculation engine: Dual 128-bit operation width, supporting half-/single-/double-precision/8-bit/16-bit/32-bit/64-bit parallel computing;

Multi-core consistency: Quad-core shared L2-cache, supporting cache data consistency;

Interrupt controller: Supports a multi-core shared interrupt controller;

Debugging: Supports multi-core collaborative debugging;

Performance monitoring: Supports a hardware performance monitoring unit.

Benefits

AI vector acceleration engine: Provides dedicated vector operation instructions to accelerate various typical neural networks;

Multi-cluster scaling: Provides up to 16 cores to further improve computing performance;

Hybrid branch processing: Hybrid branch processing technology including branch direction, branch address, function return address and indirect jump address prediction to improve the fetching efficiency;

Data prefetching: Multi-channel and multi-mode data prefetching technology greatly improves data access bandwidth;

Fast memory loading: Load memory access data in advance, and reduce the load-to-use latency;

Storage speculation access prediction: Predicts random memory out-of-order speculation access, and improves execution efficiency.

Applications

Intelligent Vision

Block Diagram of the High-performance 64-bit RISC-V architecture multi-core processor with AI vector acceleration engine