High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for TSMC (65nm, 40nm, 28nm, 16nm)
High-performance 64-bit RISC-V architecture multi-core processor with AI vector acceleration engine
Features
- Instruction set: RISC-V RV64GC/RV 64GCV;
- Multi-core: Isomorphic multi-core with 1 to 4 optional clusters. Each cluster can have 1 to 4 optional cores;
- Pipeline: 12-stage;
- Microarchitecture: Tri-issue (superscalar), out-of-order;
- General register: 32 64-bit GPRs, 32 64-bit FGPRs, and 32 128-bit VGPRs;
- Cache: 2-stage cache; I-cache: 32 KB/64 KB (size options); D-cache: 32 KB/64 KB (size options); L2 Cache: 128KB~8MB (size options);
- Cache check: Optional ECC check and parity check;
- Bus interface: 1 128-bit master interface;
- Memory protection: On-chip memory management unit supports hardware backfilling;
- Floating point engine: Supports single and double precision floating point operations;
- AI vector calculation engine: Dual 128-bit operation width, supporting half-/single-/double-precision/8-bit/16-bit/32-bit/64-bit parallel computing;
- Multi-core consistency: Quad-core shared L2-cache, supporting cache data consistency;
- Interrupt controller: Supports a multi-core shared interrupt controller;
- Debugging: Supports multi-core collaborative debugging;
- Performance monitoring: Supports a hardware performance monitoring unit.
Benefits
- AI vector acceleration engine: Provides dedicated vector operation instructions to accelerate various typical neural networks;
- Multi-cluster scaling: Provides up to 16 cores to further improve computing performance;
- Hybrid branch processing: Hybrid branch processing technology including branch direction, branch address, function return address and indirect jump address prediction to improve the fetching efficiency;
- ng branch direction, branch address, function return address and indirect jump address prediction to improve the fetching efficiency
- Data prefetching: Multi-channel and multi-mode data prefetching technology greatly improves data access bandwidth;
- Fast memory loading: Load memory access data in advance, and reduce the load-to-use latency;
- Storage speculation access prediction: Predicts random memory out-of-order speculation access, and improves execution efficiency.
Applications
- Intelligent Vision
Block Diagram of the High-performance 64-bit RISC-V architecture multi-core processor with AI vector acceleration engine
View High-performance 64-bit RISC-V architecture multi-core processor with AI vector acceleration engine full description to...
- see the entire High-performance 64-bit RISC-V architecture multi-core processor with AI vector acceleration engine datasheet
- get in contact with High-performance 64-bit RISC-V architecture multi-core processor with AI vector acceleration engine Supplier