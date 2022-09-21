The SuperRAM implements a hardware accelerator for zram compression and decompression. SuperRAM implements a ZeroPoint proprietary compression algorithm and is optimized for power efficiency, high throughput and high compression efficiency.



SuperRAM is integrated on the SoC as other hardware accelerators, as a master node on the SoC interconnect. Part of the integration includes a software driver so that the zram crypto-compress API sends a command to the SuperRAM accelerator when there is a software-triggered compression and decompression.