High-performance and power-efficient processor core based on RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA)
Features
- Customization For Domain-Specific Needs
- Compatible with standard RISC-V instruction set and allow for certain extensions
- Catering to various target application needs, by optimizing the performance, power dissipation and PPA; supporting on-demand configuration of processor core’s major functionality, SoC system-level IPs, interfaces and other IPs.
- Optimization of Energy Efficiency by Adopting Multiple Layers of Low Power Design
View High-performance and power-efficient processor core based on RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) full description to...
- see the entire High-performance and power-efficient processor core based on RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) datasheet
- get in contact with High-performance and power-efficient processor core based on RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) Supplier
RISC-V IP
- RISC-V processor - 32 bit, 5-stage pipeline
- 64-bit RISC-V application processor core with 7-stage pipeline
- Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 32 registers
- Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers
- Dual-issue, 64-bit RISC-V application processor core with 7-stage pipeline
- TESIC RISC-V CC EAL5+ Secure Element Soft/Hard Macro