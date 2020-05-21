High performance FFT optimised for Radar
Features
- 1 clock cycle per point, no gap required between packets
- Run-time selection of any power of 2 FFT points
- Run-time selection of froward or inverse transform
- Multichannel data windowing
- Multichannel real and complex input pipelined FFT(using Muti-channel FFT )
- Optional path loss compensation
- Optional FFT reordering to natural or centre shifted
- Optional Array phase and amplitude alignment
- Optional PSD accumulation module
- Optional Log2 and decibel calculation module
- Optional control unit for cycling over 4D FFT
- Optional 4D hypersphere clustering
- Optional 2:1 and 4:1 IQ data point compression/decompression
- AXI4 streaming interface
Benefits
- Run time selection of transform size
- Optimised featured for use in Radar
- Silicon proven in ISO-26262 certified products
- Common code for FPGA and ASIC simplifies prototyping
- Can be parameterized for exact requirements
- Delivered with memories ported to your technology node
Deliverables
- RTL
- Testbench
- Synthesis scripts
- Documentation
- MATLAB and C++ bit exact model
- CUDA accelerated bit exact model
Applications
- Advanced automotive Radar systems
- 4D Radar
- LiDAR and Radar point cloud generation
