A configurable highly efficient pipelined radix-2 squared FFT with additional functionality making it optimised for point cloud generation in Radar. Ported to both ASIC and FPGA technology and achieving a very high clock speed with minimal logic and memory.





Features

1 clock cycle per point, no gap required between packets

Run-time selection of any power of 2 FFT points

Run-time selection of froward or inverse transform

Multichannel data windowing

Multichannel real and complex input pipelined FFT(using Muti-channel FFT )

Optional path loss compensation

Optional FFT reordering to natural or centre shifted

Optional Array phase and amplitude alignment

Optional PSD accumulation module

Optional Log2 and decibel calculation module

Optional control unit for cycling over 4D FFT

Optional 4D hypersphere clustering

Optional 2:1 and 4:1 IQ data point compression/decompression

AXI4 streaming interface

Benefits

Run time selection of transform size

Optimised featured for use in Radar

Silicon proven in ISO-26262 certified products

Common code for FPGA and ASIC simplifies prototyping

Can be parameterized for exact requirements

Delivered with memories ported to your technology node

Deliverables

RTL

Testbench

Synthesis scripts

Documentation

MATLAB and C++ bit exact model

CUDA accelerated bit exact model

Applications