High Performance HBM, HBM3 Memory Controller
The ORBIT Memory system consists of interconnect, memory controller, and PHY IPs that work in unison to create maximum system synergies. The ORBIT DDR Memory Controller (OMC) delivers excellent performance based on an out-of-order scheduling algorithm, in addition to high-speed implementation. Designed to address the needs of next-generation SoCs, the OMC saves a significant amount of area and power while supporting the highest levels of the DRAM bandwidth.
