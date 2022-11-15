OPENEDGES, the memory system IP provider, including DDR memory controller, DDR PHY, on-chip interconnect, and NPU IP together as an integrated solution or independent IP. They are tightly combined to bring synergy for high performance and low latency. OPENEDGES' integrated IP solutions are market and silicon-proven, featuring advanced architectures and proprietary technologies that enable customers to shorten their design and verification processes.



The ORBIT Memory system consists of interconnect, memory controller, and PHY IPs that work in unison to create maximum system synergies. The ORBIT DDR Memory Controller (OMC) delivers excellent performance based on an out-of-order scheduling algorithm, in addition to high-speed implementation. Designed to address the needs of next-generation SoCs, the OMC saves a significant amount of area and power while supporting the highest levels of the DRAM bandwidth.