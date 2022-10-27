VeriSilicon's Vivante ISP8200 Series ISP is designed for products requiring the processing of multiple camera streams with highter performance, particularly in automotive, AR/VR and industrial markets. It supports up to 8 real-time cameras, delivering 1.6 gigapixel per second throughput and produces ultra-high resolution, high-quality, accurate imaging, and colors. The support on multiple real-time camera operation and the latest sensor technology provides for flexible deployment in complex settings.



The “FS” (Functional Safety) variant includes built-in features for functional safety applications, which provides the system with features of automotive ADAS and industrial robotics functions. It will be compliant to ISO26262 ASIL-B/D-Systematic. The ISP8200L is the “lite” variant of ISP8200 with 800 megapixel per second throughput and support for up to 4 cameras. ISP8200L has a smaller silicon footprint, which is suitable for products sensitive to silicon and power budget.