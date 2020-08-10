JPEG 2000 decoder for high-speed applications (up to multi-channel DCI 2K and 4K, HD 1080i and 1080p)
High performance Linux-capable processor
The U84 is feature rich and architected for high performance/area or watt, making it ideal for various target markets (e.g., edge/autonomous, enterprise/networking and consumer markets).
The U8 Series features SiFive’s maximum performance RISC-V Linux-capable application processor. The U8 core has a 3 issue out-of-order superscalar with support for virtual memory. The U8 Series provides unprecedented scalability and is optimized for the highest performance per watt. This makes it ideal for applications such as edge compute, 5G base stations and AR/VR/MR.
Features
- Fully-compliant with the RISC-V ISA specification
- RV64GC U84 Application Core
- 32KB L1 I-cache with ECC
- 32KB L1 D-cache with ECC
- 8 Region Physical Memory Protection
- Sv39 Virtual Memory support
- Integrated 128KB L2- Cache with ECC
Deliverables
- RTL Evaluation
- Test Bench RTL
- Software Development Kit
- Documentation
Applications
- Enterprise Switching/Routing/Storage, Smart NICs
- Edge Analytics, Big-Data Analytics
- Autonomous Machines
- Edge Compute
- 5G Infrastructure/Base Stations
- AR/VR/MR/XR
Block Diagram of the High performance Linux-capable processor IP Core
View High performance Linux-capable processor full description to...
- see the entire High performance Linux-capable processor datasheet
- get in contact with High performance Linux-capable processor Supplier
CPU IP
- High-performance 32-bit RISC CPU
- Compact, low-power 32-bit RISC CPU
- TSN Full Deterministic Switched End System for IOs & CPU
- Low-cost & low-power 16-bit RISC CPU
- Low-power, 16-bit RISC CPU with cache
- AXI / AHB / APB - SPI Flash Memory Controller - Octal/Quad/Dual/Single SPI I/O - CPU access to Flash and optional Execute-in-Place (XIP), Boot, DMA