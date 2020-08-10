The SiFive U84 Standard Core is a single-core instantiation of our most scalable out-of-order RISC-V application processor, and is capable of supporting full-featured operating systems such as Linux.



The U84 is feature rich and architected for high performance/area or watt, making it ideal for various target markets (e.g., edge/autonomous, enterprise/networking and consumer markets).



The U8 Series features SiFive’s maximum performance RISC-V Linux-capable application processor. The U8 core has a 3 issue out-of-order superscalar with support for virtual memory. The U8 Series provides unprecedented scalability and is optimized for the highest performance per watt. This makes it ideal for applications such as edge compute, 5G base stations and AR/VR/MR.





Features

Fully-compliant with the RISC-V ISA specification

RV64GC U84 Application Core

32KB L1 I-cache with ECC



32KB L1 D-cache with ECC



8 Region Physical Memory Protection



Sv39 Virtual Memory support

Integrated 128KB L2- Cache with ECC

Deliverables

RTL Evaluation

Test Bench RTL

Software Development Kit

Documentation

Applications

Enterprise Switching/Routing/Storage, Smart NICs

Edge Analytics, Big-Data Analytics

Autonomous Machines

Edge Compute

5G Infrastructure/Base Stations

AR/VR/MR/XR

Block Diagram of the High performance Linux-capable processor IP Core