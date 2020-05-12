Movellus’ high-performance PLLs are implemented using our proprietary technology resulting in the smallest area in the industry for a given application and process node. Boasting higher reliability and fully SCAN enabled, this PLL can be customized in weeks, allowing SoC architects to specify the features they need and/or request new features in order to improve the overall performance of their chip.

Features

Fully SCAN enabled

Fully customizable to each application

Wide operating voltages available for DVFS

(e.g. 0.58V to 0.93V in N7)

Multiple output phases for di/dt smearing q Integrated LDO

Low jitter

Smallest area in the industry

Integer or fractional division

Maximum 8 metal layers

JTAG and APB programing

Simple integration

Portable to any process and available in TSMC 7nm

Spread Spectrum available

Droop mitigation available

Benefits

Very rapid customization per design ensures the best PPA and ultimate feature availability

Among the lowest power in the industry for any node / design

Lowest area for any configuration and at any output frequency

Movellus also offers Low Power and Ultra-low Power PLLs for Edge/AI and Iot applications

Deliverables

All the standard deliverables

Applications