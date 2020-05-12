12 track thick oxide standard cell library at TSMC 40 - low leakage and direct battery connection (operating voltages from 1.1 V to 3.3 V)
High Performance PLL in TSMC 7nm
Features
- Fully SCAN enabled
- Fully customizable to each application
- Wide operating voltages available for DVFS
- (e.g. 0.58V to 0.93V in N7)
- Multiple output phases for di/dt smearing q Integrated LDO
- Low jitter
- Smallest area in the industry
- Integer or fractional division
- Maximum 8 metal layers
- JTAG and APB programing
- Simple integration
- Portable to any process and available in TSMC 7nm
- Spread Spectrum available
- Droop mitigation available
Benefits
- Very rapid customization per design ensures the best PPA and ultimate feature availability
- Among the lowest power in the industry for any node / design
- Lowest area for any configuration and at any output frequency
- Movellus also offers Low Power and Ultra-low Power PLLs for Edge/AI and Iot applications
Deliverables
- All the standard deliverables
Applications
- Cloud AI
- Multi-core processors
- Graphics
- Networking
