NSITEXE launches AI accelerator “ML041”,realizes high power efficiency



In order to realize a mobility society that connects people and cars, a smart city that connects people and cities, and a Cyber Physical System that reproduces the real world on computers in the industrial systems, the efficient execution of AI processing by edge devices with severe power and cost constraints has become an important issue in applying AI to a wide range of fields.



In conventional neural network processing, since the intermediate data of each layer is stored in an external memory with high power consumption, power efficiency is lowered. The AI accelerator “ML041”, developed by NSITEXE, divides input data (“Tiling”), and fuses the processing of multiple layers for each divided input data (“Layer fusion”), reducing the load/store transactions of intermediate data to the external memory and improving power efficiency. This will enable neural networks such as VGG 16, MobileNet and ResNet to run at 12 TOPS/W power efficiency (when implementing 7 nm generation SoCs).



Offers Configurability to meet your requirement

“ML041” also offers a configuration with built-in diagnostic circuitry to detect hardware random failures, enabling AI to be applied to safety-critical systems without the need for additional external diagnostic circuitry.

