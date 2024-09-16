Low jitter, low-power clock-deskew PLL operating from 6GHz to 9.5GHz on GF 22nm FDX
High speed 3.3V I/0 Library with 8kV ESD protection in TPSCo 65nm technology
The library excels in LVDS technology, offering 6 drive strength settings and impressive 1.2 Gbps transmit and receive speeds, all housed in a remarkably small 140x100um package. It includes a versatile LVDS cell with selectable TTL compliant receivers, optimizing production testing efficiency. GPIO functionality supports frequencies up to 100MHz for
transmission and 270MHz for receiving, with selectable 50kohm pull-up/down resistors for enhanced integration flexibility.
The library is ODIO compliant, ensuring seamless compatibility with I2C protocols, and features an RF analog cell renowned for its low 290fF self-capacitance and high 8kV ESD protection. Whether you need fill cells, corner cells, or break cells, this library offers a flexible array of options for padring construction, accommodating diverse design goals with ease.
